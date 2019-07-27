Reese Witherspoon is sending her love to her husband, Jim Toth.

The talent agent at CAA celebrated his birthday on Saturday, and the Big Little Lies star couldn't help but gush about him in a sweet birthday post. Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a selfie of them both, as well as write a heartfelt message dedicated to her main squeeze.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet hubby!!! 🎂Here’s to another fantastic trip around the sun with you! 💫❤️ Love you , JT!" the actress captioned the shot. Witherspoon's fans and famous friends, including Lenny Kravitz, Natalie Portman and many more, also left birthday messages for Toth.

Witherspoon and Toth got married in Ojai, California, at Libbey Ranch in 2011. The couple is parents to 6-year-old son Tennessee James. TheLegally Blonde star also shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Witherspoon praised Toth for all his support throughout the years and for keeping her ambitious.

"I get a lot of support from my husband, who cares deeply about equality and always tells me,'Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?'" she said of Toth. "He’s encouraged me to be outspoken."

