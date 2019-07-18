Ava Phillippe is showing her mom, Reese Witherspoon, some super sweet love.

The Oscar winner's 19-year-old lookalike daughter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a touching tribute to her beloved parent, whom she thanked for sharing life lessons and motivation.

"This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work," Ava captioned a beautiful, vintage-looking photo of the 43-year-old Big Little Lies star. "She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others."

"I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all," Ava added, along with a bouquet of flowers emoji.

Ava's proud mother graciously shared her appreciation for the heartfelt, out-of-the blue message of love, commenting, "How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?"

Witherspoon -- who shares her adoring daughter, and 15-year-old son Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe -- has always been very close with her firstborn.

The actress -- who is also the mother of 6-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth -- recently walked the carpet with Ava at the Big Little Lies season two premiere in May, and opened up to ET about whether or not fans might see her daughter make a cameo in a future season of Big Little Lies.

Check out the video below to hear more.

