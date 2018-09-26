Happy birthday, Tennessee!

Reese Witherspoon's second son turned six years old on Wednesday, and she couldn't help but celebrate with an adorable pic of her youngest child on Instagram. Witherspoon, who shares 19-year-old daughter Ava and 14-year-old son Deacon with her ex, Ryan Phillippe, welcomed Tennessee with husband Jim Toth in 2012.

"Heyyyy!! It’s this little guy’s 6th birthday! Happy birthday to my sweet little boy, Tennessee! 🎈," she captioned a snap of Tennessee smiling big for the camera as he poses with a bunch of yellow and white balloons. "He makes me smile & laugh and remember the important things in life everyday! #6."

It's hard to miss the family resemblance between Witherspoon and her kids. In a 2017 interview with Southern Living, the actress admitted that little Tennessee sometimes gets confused between her and her look-alike daughter, Ava.

"The kids all have funny and unique relationships with each other. Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother," she explained. "I think sometimes he even gets confused -- he told Ava 'Happy Mother’s Day!'"

The Big Little Lies star also sweetly revealed that Tennessee is "just sort of like Deacon’s protégé. He follows his older brother around the house all day."

See more on Witherspoon in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Has the Most Candid Reaction to Meeting Kate Middleton: 'I Immediately Fell Under Her Spell'

Reese Witherspoon Brags About Hitting Meryl Streep With Ice Cream in 'Big Little Lies' Scene: 'I Nailed It'

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Last Day of Filming 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Never-Before-Seen Pics

Related Gallery