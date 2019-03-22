Happy birthday, Reese Witherspoon!

The actress turned 43 on Friday, and her Big Little Lies family couldn't help but celebrate on social media.

Nicole Kidman shared a sweet photo of herself and Witherspoon hugging at the 2017 Emmys. The actresses and executive producers took home Outstanding Limited Series at the awards show; Kidman also won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. "You deserve all the love and hugs in the world ❤️," Kidman captioned the snap. "Wishing you a happy happy happy birthday beautiful woman. Love being on this journey of life with you. xx Nic."

Zoe Kravitz, meanwhile, posted a throwback of Witherspoon. "I mean honestly. how happy are we all about @reesewitherspoon being born ? this day should probably just be a national holiday. #justsayin #happybirthdayreeseday ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️, she wrote.

"Today is one of my favorite holidays. It’s Celebrate Magic Day, otherwise known as Reese’s birthday. Deep, powerful, true and badass beyond measure," Laura Dern captioned her photo.

Outside of the Big Little Lies cast, pal Jennifer Garner also sent Witherspoon her well wishes. "Many moons ago, my high school marching band played this song for homecoming. Today I play it for my boo, @reesewitherspoon. ♥️We have a groovy kind of love.♥️ Happy birthday, Lady. #bandgeeksarethebestgeeks 🎷."

#havethebestday," she wrote alongside a video of herself playing the saxophone.

At HBO's Television Critics Association press tour last month, the Big Little Lies team revealed that the show will likely end after its upcoming second season.

"There’s no plan for it to end, specifically," Kidman said. "This was a long shoot for us, and it was an enormous amount of work, and we’re just amazed that we can be here. Not to compare it to the first one because artistically it's a wonderful thing to take something and go and the success of the first one was so massive, so we go, 'OK, let's jump off the cliff.' But at the same time, it is its own entity and hopefully it will be taken that way. It was definitely made with an enormous amount of love."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Big Little Lies' Will Likely End With Season 2

Meryl Streep on the 'Mysteries' of 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: All the New Details

Reese Witherspoon Teases 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

Related Gallery