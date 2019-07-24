HBO 'Open' to 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, But on One Condition

HBO isn't saying no to a season three of Big Little Lies.

"Never say never," HBO Programming President Casey Bloys told ET at the network's Summer Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday. His statement comes just a few days after the season two finale of the series, which aired on Sunday.

Bloys said he approached the second season of Big Little Lies "skeptically" and is doing the same with a possible third season.

"What became clear to us [after season one] is 'Oh, there is a story to tell,' which was, 'What happens after a big lie like that? How does it affect everybody?' To me, on the face of it, there's no obvious place to go, no obvious story [after season two]," he explained. "That said, this group is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, writers and directors. So, if they all came to me and said, 'We have the greatest take, listen to this,' I would certainly be open to it. But who knows? It just doesn't feel like it. But I'm certainly open to it."

HBO proudly presented Big Little Lies at its winter press tour in February, where creator and executive producer David E. Kelley said there were "no such plans" to continue the series after season two.

"It's one and two, and we like our closure with season two, but that will probably be it," he told reporters at the time. The show, based on author Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, was supposed to only span one season, but HBO renewed Big Little Lies for season two in December 2017, eight months after its season one finale. Moriarty worked on the story for season two with Kelley.

Bloys has also previously expressed doubt that a third season of BLL would take place.

"I love this group of people -- I would do anything with them. But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood," he told TVLine, noting that the network has deals in place with some of the BLL stars already, including Kidman, who will appear in HBO's upcoming miniseries, The Undoing.

As for the stars of the drama, Kidman, for one, has been much more optimistic about continuing the Monterey Five's story.

"I think we would love to do a season three because there [are]certainly ideas," she recently told News Corp Australia. "But we would not do it without all of the same people involved... even the kids."

