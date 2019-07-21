*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!*

The second season of Big Little Lies came to an end on Sunday, and fans of the show were overcome with a mix of emotions regarding the somewhat low-key yet powerful finale.

One of the most powerful scenes of the entire season came when Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Mary Louise (Meryl Streep)faced off in court, as Mary Louise tried to get custody of her grandchildren.

During a particularly tense exchange between the pair, it was revealed that Mary Louise caused the car crash that killed her own son, Raymond, when Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) was a child. Celeste said that the aftermath, in which Mary Louise blamed Perry for the accident, led to Perry's abusive behavior.

The shocking revelation, in part, eventually led to Celeste retaining custody of her kids as Mary Louise was essentially sent packing, forced to contend with the fact that her son was an abusive monster. Meanwhile, fans had a lot of love for Celeste's courtroom smackdown and Mary Louise's comeuppance.

Nicole Kidman cross-examining Meryl Streep was really and truly masterful #BigLittleLies — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 22, 2019

Serving pink lawyer realness while absolutely OBLITERATING the prosecution we stan #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/yTWQJyURsW — Cameron Klein (@camruhn) July 22, 2019

#BigLittleLies

Mary Louise: I never hit Perry!

Celeste: well he told me you did. Are you calling him a liar?

Mary Louise: pic.twitter.com/8zMRcCrc0U — Laige Pindsey 🌌 (@iironicaa) July 22, 2019

Me realizing Celeste’s lawyer did absolutely nothing #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/kX06xgqyuz — Stephanie Rapley (@stephrap13) July 22, 2019

Petition for Celeste Wright to be appointed to join Elle Woods on the United States Supreme Court #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/1hgp2IMcRK — the girl with the Bigfoot tattoo (@poorsalmon) July 22, 2019

She’s beauty and she’s grace...she verbally annihilated Mary Louise with a straight face.🤯 #BigLittleLies#NicoleKidmanpic.twitter.com/xTwRM59Laj — Katrina Curry (@lil_tri_tri) July 22, 2019

However, the showdown between Celeste and Mary Louise wasn't the only epic battle of the night! In fact, the most incredible obliteration of someone's entire life came when Renata (Laura Dern) finally had enough of her husband Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling) after he left them bankrupt and had an affair with the babysitter.

Things went off the rails (pun very proudly intended) when Gordon boasted about being able to keep some of his man-child hobbies, like a model train set and his baseball bat collection.

Renata had been the internet-appointed queen of season two throughout the last seven episodes, and with her explosive, smash-happy demonstration of reclaiming her sense of self and punishing her husband, she basically broke the internet with a tidal wave of support and obsession.

nothing but respect for my president renata klein #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/LCd4BSojhb — clara (@villanellesbae) July 22, 2019

renata klein said of course i support men’s rights... men’s rights to shut the fuck up #biglittleliespic.twitter.com/loZdHPk21u — cansu (@mcntereyfive) July 22, 2019

Rentana Klein: a mood, an icon, a lifestyle, a Queen, a Monterey bad bitch....you could never #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/3UGskTC24K — Bransa Stark (@msbranp) July 22, 2019

This tweet is dedicated to Renata Klein, one of the greatest TV characters of all time #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/mEYz42rorG — Ashley Zlatopolsky (@ashley_detroit) July 22, 2019

renata klein freed herself and ended men #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/NuBF4MWmIY — tamara (@extraordinaryo) July 22, 2019

Watching Renata destroy the trainset#BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/qoMcQUoziw — the girl with the Bigfoot tattoo (@poorsalmon) July 22, 2019

When Renata was destroying all of her husband’s trains #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/SJylZSIZ6o — Hannah Fraser (@bahannah99) July 22, 2019

Renata Klein will forever and always be a mood #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/Db4lg5YeRV — bella (@eesabp) July 22, 2019

Name a more iconic duo, I'll wait #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/znAzaFn58N — khoi | A24 fan boy (@MlDSOMM4R) July 22, 2019

MISS RENATA KLEIN HAS SPOKEN AND WE SHOULD ALL LISTEN #biglittleliespic.twitter.com/B1pep8CQ8r — kinsey (@sansacstark) July 22, 2019

If this scene doesn’t sum up 2019 for women then I don’t know what does #biglittleliespic.twitter.com/QNscSqhfBZ — Casey McLaughlin (@Caseyleelove) July 22, 2019

The episode ended with all the members of the so-called "Monterey Five" getting together in a rain-soaked street, and walking into the police station together to turn themselves in.

It was a powerful and somewhat enigmatic ending that some fans saw as a cliffhanger, while others saw it as a form of closure. Needless to say, the fact that season three hasn't been confirmed left some viewers desperate for more story.

when i found out there probably won't be a season 3 of #biglittlelies#BLL2pic.twitter.com/CAuEykLhg4 — brittany (@clittany) July 22, 2019

i cant believe it ended like that give me season 3 NOW #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/AsW8EOLd76 — alyssa (@1980swhorefilm) July 22, 2019

Do next season of Big Little Lies in Atlanta with black actresses with the tagline NEW CITY SAME LIES. Renata moves there to work for Tyler Perry. — Ira thee Third (@ira) July 22, 2019

Ok who decided to end it this way #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/6E6Pz2UKv7 — pity girls (@_dreamitbeit) July 22, 2019

this will be me if we don’t get a season three #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/zZBaKC6iei — meredith (@meghvnmarkle) July 22, 2019

I really don’t like Nicole Kidman but she’s so good in #BigLittleLies that I couldn’t help but watch in amazement during her courtroom scene. Incredible acting. I need season 3 NOW. — Gretchen Aderholt (@GAderholt) July 22, 2019

#BigLittleLies One of the best shows on television. Amazing writing and acting. I felt connected and engaged to the characters. I cried, laughed and loved this season. Can't wait for season 3! @HBO@Big_Little_Lies — Jesstice (@DeckaKards) July 22, 2019

Pls can I have some Big Little Lies season 3? pic.twitter.com/pMzQRnwQ6X — Penis Grigio 🍷 (@th3morrigan) July 22, 2019

However, many other viewers felt the show has effectively told its story, and that another season will only drag out the premise and ruin whatever good will was generated in the first two seasons.

Me to HBO at the idea of a #BigLittleLies season 3. pic.twitter.com/2sjNekUXuq — Just Justin (@JustinCentric) July 22, 2019

The whole season I thought we need a #BigLittleLies season 3 but then the finale happened tonight and it was such a perfect ending and I cried but I’m ok — Christine (@c_cockley) July 22, 2019

season 2 finale of #BigLittleLies tonight felt *very* much like there won’t be a season 3, everything important is wrapped up — Dar-Wei Chen (@chendw) July 22, 2019

If we can't get a season 3 renewal of #BigLittleLies , I'll settle for a spin-off where Renata goes on a rampage around Monterey County trying to restore her fortune. — Matt vs. the relentlessness of entropy (@mcs_phd) July 22, 2019

For more on the latest season of Big Little Lies, check out the video below.

