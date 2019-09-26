Reese Witherspoon has played a number of wonderful characters over the years (Tracy Flick, Elle Woods, Madeline Martha Mackenzie), but her all-time favorite role? Being a mom to her three kids, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee!

The 43-year-old actress took to her Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine YouTube page on Thursday, posting a delightful video about motherhood and what she's learned over the years.

"I've been a mom since 1999. I got pregnant [with Ava] when I was 22 and delivered when I was 23," she recalls. "To be totally honest, it was scary. I was scared. I didn't know what it was going to do to my job or my career. Your entire life will change. Everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have. You can't go out without thinking of another person."

"These are all the things that happen in the beginning, and then it just evolves from there," she adds. "I find that having little kids is more physical and it's just really hard on your body, so I am glad that I had kids kind of young. I had one at 23, one at 27 and then again at 37. And oh my god, having a baby at 37 was so much harder. This is just me being real."

Witherspoon continues on, saying that it's really important to find a "support system" of "#momfriends."

"I think beyond money, beyond being ready in your career and your life, it's really about, is your support system good? Is your family structure good?" she explains. "Have you talked about it with your partner? Have you thought about it logistically? Like, how am I going to make this work?"

"I hope this is helpful," she adds. "These are the things that a lot of people ask me about. And I also say, if you want to be a mom and that's important to you, you should have every right to do that. And don't put it off because of all the things that seem like a barrier. You're going to figure it out."

In August 2017, ET spoke with Witherspoon at a press junket for her movie, Home Again, where she explained how she's helping her kids find their own true passions.

"You know, I think the most important thing is that you figure out what your kids are passionate about, and what they're good at," she expressed. "And don't expect them to be like you. You just sort of encourage them to be the best versions of themselves. So that's your job as a parent, to figure out who they are."

She added, "I think the older you get, you realize you don't know anything about anything, you know?"

