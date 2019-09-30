Reese Witherspoon is enlisting her son's help!

Over the weekend, the 43-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her 15-year-old son, Deacon, trying to teach her how to use TikTok.

"Deacon. This is very important. I've brought you here because I have questions for you. It's about TikTok," Witherspoon, who recently opened up about pregnancy and motherhood, tells the teen. "What is TikTok? For all the moms out there, what is TikTok?"

"Oh god," he playfully groans. "OK. So basically it's, like, a short-form video platform for kids."

After correctly guessing that people set their TikTok posts to songs, Witherspoon asks, "Should I be on TikTok? Will you help me make a video for TikTok?"

While Deacon -- who Witherspoon shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe -- agrees to help his mom, he quickly seems to regret that choice as Witherspoon begins trying out some incredible dance moves.

"This is so embarrassing," he laments.

Despite his embarrassment, Deacon continues to help his mom with producing a TikTok video, which she dubs "ReeseTik. ReeseTok. Reese to the Tik to the Tok."

"No," Deacon tells his mom. "Shh."

Celebs were obsessed with the cute clip, with Mindy Kaling writing, "I’ve watched this nine times. You are so funny. I can’t believe how polite your son is," and Jessica Chastain declaring that it was "AMAZING."

"This is so good," Jenna Bush Hager commented. "Please teach me how to raise such well behaved kids. 💗💗"

It turns out Witherspoon has a long track record of embarrassing her kids -- she and Phillippe also share 20-year-old Ava and Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, have a 7-year-old son, Tennessee. Back in 2017, Witherspoon told ET that Deacon "kind of tells me when I'm embarrassing everybody in the family."

"When I say things like 'lit' he's like, 'Don't say that,'" she said of Deacon.

Watch the video below for more on Witherspoon.

