Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Break Instagram Record

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken a world record.

Just five hours and 45 minutes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their new Instagram account on Tuesday, @SussexRoyal had already amassed 1 million followers, a milestone that Guinness World Records said was reached in record time.

According to journalist Benjamin Wareing, the rush of activity on Instagram even caused the platform to momentarily crash. Since breaking the world record, the Sussex account has already more than doubled in size, with 2.6 million total followers on Wednesday morning.

Harry and Meghan claimed the record from K-Pop star Kang Daniel, who reached the 1 million follower milestone with a selfie in January. It took him 11 hours and 36 minutes to set the record, more than double the amount of time it took the Duke and Duchess. Pope Francis held the record before Daniel, when he took 12 hours to gain 1 million followers.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose new @instagram account sussexroyal reached one million followers in less than 6 hours https://t.co/manigokiw5 🎉 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 3, 2019

In addition to breaking a world record, Harry and Meghan's arrival on Instagram also delighted fellow royal family member Princess Eugenie. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson took to the social media platform to share a pic from Harry and Meghan's engagement shoot.

"Welcome cousins," she captioned the snap.

The royal couple's first Instagram post has yet to reach the 1 million likes milestone, instead coming in with just over 900,000 likes on Wednesday morning. For their first photos, Harry and Meghan shared pics from their travels, with the pregnant Duchess hanging out with children, hugging two women and holding another woman's hand. Meanwhile, Harry was seen greeting soldiers and helping men move an elephant.

The sweet slideshow's final image was a black-and-white pic from behind of the Duke and Duchess. It was taken during their trip to Fiji, which they visited on their royal tour last fall.

"Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," the caption read. "We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal. - Harry & Meghan"

