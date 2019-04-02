Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just launched their own Instagram account!



On Tuesday morning, @SussexRoyal appeared and in just an hour’s time, it amassed almost 300,000 followers. However, the account is only following three others so far: Clarence House, Kensington Royal and the Royal Family.



“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal,” the post’s caption reads, from Harry and Meghan.

The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex already has a post! The couple’s very first offering to fans is a small slide show of the their experiences and travels thus far.



Among the images are several showing the fans that Harry and Meghan, who is pregnant with their first child, have met on their travels -- including young Brits in red waving the Union Jack, students who’ve made signs for the royals and young Moroccan girls wearing hijabs.



In yet another snap, a black-and-white image, Meghan warmly embraces two women, and in yet another she's seen sweetly holding an older woman’s hand amid a gathered crowd. Also included is a photo of the pair enjoying a boat ride during their trip to Sydney, Australia, in 2018.

The post also features a still of Harry, a Captain General of the Royal Marines, greeting soldiers during his visit to a military outpost in Norway in February. In yet another image, Harry is helping some men move an elephant.



The touching small slide show ends with a black-and-white rear view of Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, perched on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva City in Fiji, where they greeted a throng of thousands during their visit last fall.

Could the couple's new account be how they reveal their first child to the world? We'll just have to wait and see!

