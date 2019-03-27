Will Baby Sussex Have a Prince or Princess Title?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are patiently awaiting the arrival of Baby Sussex!

From moving into a new residence at Frogmore Cottage to designing a modern nursery and picking out baby names, the lovebirds certainly have been busy outside of their regular royal engagements.

While everyone can't wait to find out whether Baby Sussex will be a boy or a girl or what he or she will be named, others are questioning whether the newest member of the royal family (due late April to early May) will receive a Prince or Princess title.

Harry and Meghan received their respective titles -- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- from Queen Elizabeth II when they tied the knot last May. Similarly, Harry's older brother and second in line of succession, Prince William, was made Duke of Cambridge in 2011 when he wed Kate Middleton (who became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge).

King George V's 1917 decree stated that only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales' eldest son was entitled to be a prince, meaning only Prince George could receive that honor. However, Queen Elizabeth changed that in 2012 when she declared that all of William and Kate's children would be given Prince or Princess titles. Kate and William are parents to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 11 months.

However, the same rule is currently not in place for Harry's children. As of right now, that means Baby Sussex probably won't be a Prince or Princess, unless Queen Elizabeth chooses to make that declaration.

It seems like Meghan and Harry would be totally cool with that, however. A source told ET late last year that the two are planning to give their first child as "normal an upbringing as possible."

"Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children," the source said at the time. "They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and [Meghan's mother] Doria [Ragland] will have a prominent role in their family as the children's grandmother."

"Their children are expected to one day have regular jobs, and will be raised to appreciate the differences in society," the source added. "They will have a healthy respect for boundaries like other children. They will have chores at home and be brought up with respect."

