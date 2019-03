This spring will be another extra special one for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

After tying the knot in May of last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now patiently awaiting the arrival of their first child together.

But before baby Sussex arrives, ET is breaking down everything we know (so far!) about the newest member of the royal family.

When is the royal baby due?

Greeting fans in Birkenhead, England, earlier this year, Meghan reportedly told a woman in the crowd that she was due late April to early May. At the time, a royal source told ET that the former Suits star also raved about how great a father Harry is going to be and that they are very much looking forward to becoming first-time parents.

Where will Meghan give birth?

While the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London is where Kate Middleton gave birth to her and Prince William's three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- the Daily Mailreports that baby Sussex will likely be born in Surrey, at Frimley Park Hospital (where Harry's aunt, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, had her two children, Louise and Viscount).

"If their royal highnesses have moved to Frogmore Cottage before the birth, as planned, Frimley Park may be a more easily accessible option than St Mary's," a source told the outlet.

Will it be a boy or girl?

Unknown. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in January that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not know the gender of their baby. "They've decided not to find out the sex," she explained.

Have Meghan and Harry discussed baby names?

Not publicly... yet! We'll still have to wait a few more months to find out the newborn's official moniker, but here are our best guesses for the royal boy or girl, courtesy of ET staffers: Philip, Malcolm, Martin, Alice Sierra, Diana, Victoria, Albert, Philip Zane of Sussex. (We'd love to hear yours, of course. Tweet us @etnow.)

What are they doing to prepare for baby Sussex's arrival?

ET learned last November that Meghan and Harry would be moving out of their two-bedroom home at Kensington Palace and into the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle this spring. The new residence is close to the house where their evening reception was held following their royal wedding and the same location where their engagement photos were taken.

"The couple is really excited about the impending birth," a source told ET. "Windsor was the perfect fit for Harry and Meghan. The 10-bedroom house has more space for children when they expand their family and of course has a special place in their hearts."

The new home will also include a guest room for Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who will be helping the royals once the baby arrives, according to Vanity Fair. Another royal source tells ET that Meghan's schedule is "going to start to quiet down" in the coming weeks as she prepares for maternity leave.

How are Meghan and Harry feeling?

"Meghan has told friends that this is the most exciting [time], the happiest period in her life," Nicholl shared with ET earlier this year. "I'm told that she is upbeat and that she is happy."

"Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment," Nicholl continued. "They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby. They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage."

What will the nursery look like?

According to Nicholl's royal sources -- who are helping with Meghan and Harry's new home renovations -- the nursery is going to be very modern.

"Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue," says Nicholl. "Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette -- whites and grays, I'm told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex's nursery."

How will baby Sussex be raised?

A source told ET late last year that Meghan and Harry are determined to give their children as "normal an upbringing as possible" -- which means they'll grow up differently from William and Kate's kids, who are in the direct line of succession to the throne.

"Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children," the source said at the time. "They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and Doria will have a prominent role in their family as the children's grandmother."

"Their children are expected to one day have regular jobs, and will be raised to appreciate the differences in society," the source added. "They will have a healthy respect for boundaries like other children. They will have chores at home and be brought up with respect."

As we excitedly await the spring arrival of baby Sussex, hear more on the royal family in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Cradles Baby Bump While Joking About the 'Embryonic Kicking of Feminism'

How Meghan Markle Is Preparing for Her Maternity Leave

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Whirlwind Romance: A Complete Timeline

Related Gallery