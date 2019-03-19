Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance is straight out of a Hollywood fairy-tale!

The royal couple has become one of the most talked about couples ever since rumors began circulating that the two were dating. Fast forward to now, and the two are happily married and expecting their first child together. While their romance was a whirlwind, the two have proven that they are meant to be!

And while we are anxiously prepping for the royal baby's arrival, let’s look back at the romance between these two:

July 2016: They Meet

The couple met in early July after they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend believed to Violet von Westenholz, according to Katie Nicholl's book Harry: Life, Loss and Love. Von Westenholz's father is a friend of Prince Charles, which explains the Harry connection and works for Ralph Lauren, which is how she met Meghan.

In their adorable engagement interview, Harry spoke fondly of their first meeting. "I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her [for the first time],"he shared. "I was like, 'Wow, OK. I'm going to have to up my game here. I'm going to sit down and make sure I got a good chat.'"

Their second date immediately followed, the two meeting at Soho House London, which has a no camera policy so they wouldn't have been photographed together.

August 2016: Botswana Under the Stars

After those two dates in London, Harry was clearly smitten and invited Meghan to join him in Botswana before he jetted to an AIDS conference in South Africa. She accepted the invitation (who wouldn't?!).

"I think about three, maybe four weeks later [after we met], I managed to persuade her to come join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars," Harry gushed in their engagement interview. "We spent five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other."

Harry would later source the main diamond of Meghan's engagement ring from the African country because it plays such a special role in their relationship. But we're getting ahead of ourselves...

September - October 2016: Secret Meetups

November 2016: Prince Harry Releases a Telling Statement

After several rumors surrounding the Suits star and the red-headed royal led to Meghan being followed and harassed once she was back in Toronto to shoot the USA show, Prince Harry took matters into his own hands. In a rare move, Harry released an official statement from Kensington Palace, both referring to Meghan as his "girlfriend" and condemning those harassing her.

“It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm,” the statement read. “He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his.”

The telling moment of chivalry marked a new stage in Harry’s dating life. Meghan became the first of Harry’s girlfriends to be so publicly acknowledged.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

December 2016: First Christmas Together

Things got even cuter when Meghan made her way across the pond to celebrate the holidays with her prince charming. The pair picked out a Christmas tree together at a local lot and were photographed together for the first time while attending a production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in London’s West End.

March 2017: Jamaican Vacation

From there, things kept getting more and more serious. The couple attended a friend’s wedding in Jamaica together and stayed for a brief vacation afterward.

"This is a big event for Prince Harry, because it's one of his best friends getting married," Katie Nicholl told ET at the time. "It's a big deal for her to be going as his plus one."

May 2017: First Public Appearance

Meghan cheered on her man at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England, and the two even engaged in some PDA following the match.

May 2017: Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

It was the royal event of the season this past spring when Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa, wed James Matthews. Though Meghan didn’t attend the ceremony, she was all smiles when spotted arriving at the wedding reception with Harry.

August 2017: Birthday Getaway

The couple jetted off to South Africa over the summer to celebrate Meghan’s 36th birthday. They were rumored to have gone on a safari and even camped out for the occasion.

October cover star Meghan Markle may be just the perfect woman for Britain’s iconoclastic royal family https://t.co/5EYLUBhCLGpic.twitter.com/xhBcc39uil — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 5, 2017

September 2017: Meghan Declares Her Love

Meghan made a big statement of her own in the October issue of Vanity Fair. The actress spoke about her romance with Harry for the first time.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news,” she told the magazine. “And I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

September 2017: Invictus Games

After months of staying out of the spotlight, the couple made a public debut in a big way at the Invictus Games. They both attended the opening ceremony, while sitting separately, but then teamed up to watch the wheelchair tennis match a couple days later. The couple held hands and whispered to one another, not hiding their PDA.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

November 2017: Moving In

After filming wrapped on Meghan’s final season of Suits, she was spotted moving across the pond. Meghan was seen out and about in London days before her engagement news broke.

November 27, 2017: Engagement Confirmation!

It’s official! Kensington Palace confirmed the news that Meghan and Harry had gotten engaged in early November on Monday, Nov. 27. The statement revealed that couple plans to wed in Spring 2018 and that the Queen is “delighted” by the news. Harry also asked the permission of Meghan’s parents prior to popping the question. The statement revealed that the two will live together in Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds.

Following the announcement, the two attend a photo call in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace and have their first joint interview with BBC.

Tim Rooke

December 1, 2017: First Royal Engagement

The newly engaged couple attend the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair in Nottingham, England. The event marks their first public event and first royal duties together after their engagement was formally announced days earlier.

Getty Images

December 21, 2017: Engagement Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan's official engagement portraits, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, are released. In one of the pics, Meghan is seen wearing a stunning black-and-gold Ralph & Russo gown. In the casual black-and-white photos the Suits star is wearing a casual light sweater and cuddled up to her fiance, who is donning a big coat. The two share a laugh as Meghan touches Harry's face, showcasing her stunning engagement ring.

Alexi Lubomirski

December 25, 2017

Meghan attends Christmas Day church service with Harry and the rest of his family. This is the first royal family affair for the California girl.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

January 9, 2018: Second Official Engagement

The lovebirds kick off the new year with their second official appearance at Reprezent radio station in Brixton, London, which provides educational and training programs for at-risk teens in the community. This is also when Meghan introduced us to the messy bun.

Getty Images

January 18, 2018: Cardiff Castle

Harry and Meghan visit Cardiff Castle together and look more in love than ever. They also visit Star Hub, where they meet with local children at the sports leisure center.

Getty Images

February 1, 2018: Suit It Up

The couple looks equally stylish in matching suits, Harry in navy and Meghan in a black Alexander McQueen pant suit, while attending the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, which supports and celebrates the achievements of veterans.

John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images

February 13, 2018: Trip to Scotland

Looking as happy as can be, the twosome make their first trip to Scotland together to visit Edinburgh Castle.

Wire Image

February 28, 2018: The Fab Four

A family affair! Harry and Meghan, along with Kate Middleton and Prince William, attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, where they sat on a panel and answered questions about their philanthropic efforts.

March 8, 2018: Matching Coats

On International Women's Day, the couple -- in coordinating navy coats -- make their way into Millennium Point in Birmingham, England.

PA Images

March 12, 2018: Commonwealth Day Service

Another big moment for the couple was joining Kate, William, and the rest of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, at a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Meghan looked breathtaking in a cream-colored Amanda Wakeley coat with a white Stephen Jones hat and navy heels, seemingly taking a style cue from her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

During the service, Harry and Meghan shared a sweet moment when they were spotted on live TV giggling. It’s unclear whether the pair were sharing a private joke or reacting to Liam Payne’s performance, but the internet quickly picked up on the exchange.

March 23, 2018: Surprise Trip to Ireland

The bride-to-be and Harry make a surprise trip to Ireland where they greeted people and made their way into Catalyst Inc., Northern Ireland's next-generation science park, in Belfast.

Getty Images

May 19, 2018: Royal Wedding

The big day! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tie the knot in front of 600 friends and family -- a guest list that included princes, princesses and A-list celebrities -- inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Filled with laughter, a few tears and plenty of pomp and circumstance, the ceremony will be one we remember forever. Meghan wows in a custom-made Givenchy gown and long veil.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She then switches into a Stella McCartney number for the reception.

Steve Parsons/AFP/Getty Images

May 21, 2018: Official Wedding Photos Released

The newlyweds' official wedding photos are released by Kensington Palace.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday," the palace said in a statement. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images

May 22, 2018: Newlyweds Attend First Post-Royal Wedding Event

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace. Meghan looks strikingly fabulous for the outing, in a pale pink dress that featured sheer sleeves. She tops off the look with an oversized hat, with her hair pulled back into a low bun.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

June 9, 2018: Trooping the Colour Parade

Meghan attends her first-ever Trooping the Colour parade, an event which brings together over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians to honor Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Megan is all smiles as she joined her new royal family, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen herself.

Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

July 10 -- 11, 2018: First Official Foreign Visit as Newlyweds

The two visit Ireland for their first official foreign visit since tying the knot. Their two-day stay is filled with various visits to organizations central to Irish life, including a Gaelic sports festival at Croke Park, a summer garden party at the British Ambassador's home and visits to the Famine Memorial, Trinity College, DogPatch Labs and EPIC, the Irish Emmigration Museum.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

July 26, 2018: Share PDA During Royal Event

The lovebirds share a rare PDA moment. After Harry's polo match at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, Meghan kisses her husband on the lips when she presents the trophy to the winning team.

August 29, 2018: Hamilton Date Night

Harry and Meghan attend a performance of the Lin-Manuel Miranda-created musical at London Victoria Palace Theatre. While greeting the cast and crew, the royal redhead briefly sings a few bars from "You'll Be Back."

Video: #princeharry thanks the audience, cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical for raising money for @Sentebale (hundreds of thousands💰 tonight) & sends himself up by parodying the comedy King George III character. A very adept off-the-cuff riff. The energy in the theatre was UNREAL pic.twitter.com/hicafusHdJ — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 29, 2018

September 7, 2018: Couple Eager to Start Family

A royal source tells ET that the newlyweds are "eager to start a family," but their current focus is on their public service.

"They wanted to hit the ground running after their marriage to focus on their charitable interests and Meghan is really looking forward to representing Her Majesty on her first major Commonwealth tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand," the source says of the upcoming trip this fall, adding that Meghan has been "busily preparing and doesn't want to make a wrong step."

"She really is taking the new job part of her role seriously having meetings with palace staff and learning about the Commonwealth so she can support Harry in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador," the source adds.

October 3, 2018: Meghan and Harry Visit Namesake Sussex

The couple visit Sussex, England, for the first time together. Their day consists of visiting the Edes House, Bognor Regis where they officially opened the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park, and Pavilion in Brighton, among other stops.

WireImage

October 15, 2018: Meghan Is Pregnant

Kensington Palace announces that Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child together in the spring of 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the statement reads.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

October 16 to 31, 2018: Royal Trip to Australia

Right after announcing their pregnancy, the twosome kicks off their royal tour in Australia. The expectant parents visit Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Fraser Island, as well as Fiji, Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Wellington, Abel Tasman, Auckland and Rotorua, New Zealand.

October 20, 2018: Harry References Megan's Pregnancy

During his speech at the 2018 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, Harry made plenty of sweet references to his baby on the way.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he tells the audience at the Sydney Opera House. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

“Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation,” Harry adds.

November 10, 2018: Remembrance Day

Harry and Meghan step out with Kate Middleton and Prince William to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The four royals, along with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attended the event to commemorate those who have lost their lives in conflicts. The event also marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

November 13, 2018: Royal Family Portrait

In honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday, Clarence House releases two stunning family portraits. In the sweet snaps, taken by Chris Jackson, the Prince of Wales is seen with his lovely wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively. The photograph also includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who definitely steal the spotlight with their too-cute smiles.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Clarence House

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday.



The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

November 24, 2018: Harry and Meghan on the Move

ET learns that the pair will be moving out of their two-bedroom home at Kensington Palace and into the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle. The move comes as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

December 14, 2018: Christmas Card

Kensington Palace releases the pair's Christmas card, which is a never-before-seen photo from their wedding. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May," the statement reads.

December 25, 2018: Christmas Service

Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they joined his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton for the family's annual walk to services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham. This Christmas marks Harry and Meghan's first as a married couple.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

February 19, 2019: Meghan's Baby Shower

While Harry was not with Meghan, the pregnant Duchess had her baby shower celebration in New York City with a slew of her friends including Serena Williams, Abigail Spencer and Amal Clooney.

Held at The Mark Hotel, the shower was co-hosted by Williams and friend Genevieve Hillis. Williams' wedding planner, Jennifer Zabinski, reportedly coordinated the party. The shower, the source shared, was an opportunity for Markle to catch up with friends she hadn't seen and to celebrate with those closest to her before returning to the U.K.

February 23 – 25, 2019: Moroccan Royal Tour

The expectant parents jet off to Morocco for a three-day royal tour, filled with a slew of activities and engagements. During the trip, Meghan stuns in a handful of gorgeous caped dresses, a royal blue maxi dress and more elegant ensembles.

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

March 14, 2019: Split Royal Household

Kensington Palace announces that Harry and Meghan are officially splitting from William and Kate to create their own royal household this spring. The statement released details the plans for Harry and Meghan's "household," which refers to where their staff will be based and offices will run from.

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring," the statement reads, shared by royal expert Katie Nicholl. "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since Their Royal Highness's engagement in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangement for the Duke of Duchess's work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."

April, 2019: Royal Baby

As the two wrap up their royal engagements and Meghan goes on maternity leave, the whole world will anxiously await Baby Sussex's arrival!

