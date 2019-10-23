Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up like they never have before in the new documentary special, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. The special aired in the U.K. on Sunday and comes to ABC in the U.S. on Wednesday.

Journalist Tom Bradby, who joined the couple on their royal tour of Africa and interviews them in the documentary, spoke with Good Morning America on Wednesday about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's willingness to be so open and candid about their current distress.

"I knew that everything wasn't entirely rosy behind the scenes, that's true. But all the same, I had intended to turn up, probably doing a more conventional journalistic job," Bradby said of his usual interview. "The reality I found was a couple that seemed just a bit bruised and vulnerable."

Bradby said that he has gotten to know Prince Harry well through the years, again noting, "I knew that things weren't entirely brilliant behind the scenes. It built as the tour went on really."

The novelist also shared that he spoke with the couple privately several times before interviewing them on camera.

"After those I said, 'Listen, let's go out and tell the truth as you see it and whatever happens, happens,'" he said, adding, "I will say one thing about Harry, he's always been one of those people if you ask him an honest question in private or in public, he will tend to give you an honest answer for better or for worse."

The documentary special shows an emotional Meghan talking about being blindsided by the pressures of being in the public eye as a new member of the royal family.

"I would say, any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn, you know -- and especially as a woman, it's a lot," the duchess says in the special. "So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, I guess also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she adds, confirming to Bradby that she's "struggling."

Bradby said that he hopes the documentary will encourage members of the royal family and of the public and press to "give them a little bit of space."

Meghan continues to make headlines following the emotional reveal. The duchess helped British magazine Tatler celebrate its 310th anniversary with a special portrait on the cover.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

