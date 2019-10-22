Meghan Markle is not letting her recent struggles put a stop to her hard work!

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the opening ceremony for One Young World at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday evening, amid the ongoing drama surrounding her recent documentary special, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, and the news that the family plans to take some extended time off together.

Meghan -- who is Vice-President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year -- looked glowing in a vibrant long-sleeve purple Aritzia dress, which she paired with navy suede heels.

Meghan has been a longtime supporter of One Young World, a non-profit organization focused on young leaders. The former Suits star served as a counselor for the organization in Dublin, Ireland, in 2014 as well as Ottawa, Canada, in 2016.

During the event, the duchess joined world leaders and activists to celebrate the youth of today as they tackle some of the world’s greatest problems.

The appearance comes shortly after the emotional documentary special, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey aired in the U.K. on Sunday night. Though it isn't airing in the U.S. until Wednesday, plenty of revelations have come out from the royal couple about their mental state amid lots of tabloid stories and pressures.

A royal source recently told ET that the "duke and duchess are expected to take some extended family time off starting in November."

This comes amid their decision to take legal action against Associated Newspapers -- owners of the Daily Mail, MailOnline, Metro and more -- on Oct. 1.

