Wendy Williams doesn't have sympathy for Meghan Markle.

Just days after a video went viral of the Duchess of Sussex being asked about her mental health and how she's balancing life in the public eye as a new mom, the talk show host bashed the interview on Tuesday's The Wendy Williams Show.

During her Hot Topics segment, Wendy argued that Meghan fully knew what she was getting into when she decided to officially become a member of the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018.

"Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for girl!" Wendy exclaimed. "You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don't try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing."

Wendy continued on, arguing that Harry and Meghan "have nothing to lose" by moving America and getting away from all the harsh press from British tabloids.

"Why not? I mean, move to America and live part time in Africa like you want to do," she suggested. "You have to still go back to England. The thing about moving to America is, you're really kicking the royal thing out of your life. So have a place in all three places. Have a mansion in Malibu, a big hut -- I've never been to Africa, I don't know -- a big hotel or wherever you're gonna live in Africa and then have your royal palace-esque place in England."

"I like them, but her, there's something about her, you know what I'm saying?" Wendy added. "And you know what girl, Meghan, don't be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere. Of course, because you're now a royal. They weren't following you when you were on Suits, we didn't even know who you were except when you came for employment here at Wendy and wanted to be one of our runway models."

In case you missed Meghan's interview, the royal got candid about being the target of media scrutiny earlier this month for the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"It's hard. I don't think anybody could understand that, but in all fairness, I had no idea," she told journalist Tom Bradby. "When I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great, but you shouldn't do it, because the British tabloids will destroy your life.'"

Markle added that, as an American, the situation was different and the press works in a different way than across the pond. "I didn't get it," Markle admitted, adding that her relationship with the press has "been complicated."

"I would say, any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn, you know -- and especially as a woman, it's a lot," Markle shared. "So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed… a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

A royal source told ET earlier this week that the "Duke and Duchess are expected to take some extended family time off starting in November."

The couple -- and their young son, Archie -- will spend some time "with Meghan's mom," Doria Ragland, and "split their time between the U.S. and U.K.," which could see them spending the November Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. More on that in the video below.

