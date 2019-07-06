It's a big day for Baby Archie!

The 2-month old son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was christened on Saturday in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle -- and the official photographs of the event were released soon after.

The small, private ceremony was conducted by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who married Meghan and Harry last May. The family pics -- taken by Chris Allerton in the Green Drawing Room and the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle -- include Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who was there for the special occasion, as well as Prince Charles, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. There is also a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Harry, Meghan and their son.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son," the official royal statement said on the Sussex's Instagram page. "They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie."



"Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years," the statement continued. "The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue."

Additionally during Archie' christening, members of the St George’s Chapel Choir performed at the ceremony.

Earlier this week, ET spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl, who gave us some insight on why Meghan and Harry are trying to give baby Archie "as normal a life as possible" at their new private residence at Frogmore Cottage.

"Prince Harry grew up very much in the spotlight, never far away from the gaze of the cameras, and at points in his life that's been something he has resented," she said. "My understanding is that at Frogmore, they have essentially built a fortress. One of their closest friends told me it was their oasis -- their sanctuary where they're going to raise their child away from the spotlight."

"They are tucked away there, in acres of beautiful green space," Nicholl continued. "Archie is enjoying, albeit a privileged lifestyle, a remarkably ordinary lifestyle. There hasn't been a team of maternity nurses and night nurses and staff on call to cater for their every whim."

