Baby Archie is gearing up for his first trip!

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are heading to South Africa in the fall. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, plan to bring their 1-month-old son, Archie, along for the tour. In addition to their stops as a family, Harry will visit Angola, Malawi and Botswana while in the region.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn," the couple wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet pic of themselves. "The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi and Angola. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana en route to the other countries."

"The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond," the caption continued. "This will be their first official tour as a family!"

The announcement comes after a source told ET in April that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to Africa was "in the planning stages."

Africa, the source noted, holds a "special place in the couple's heart," and Harry has called it a "second home." He made his first visit to the continent with his father, Prince Charles, shortly after his mother, Princess Diana’s, death in 1997 and started the Lesotho-based charity Sentebale to honor his late mother. Harry also said Botswana is where he and Meghan spent the crucial early first days of their relationship.

Earlier in April, a source told ET that the couple is potentially planning to relocate to Africa for approximately two to six months, but that the plans were in the "beginning stages," adding that the new "assignment" would be a way to harness their popularity in a commonwealth country.

Buckingham Palace didn't deny the reports at the time, stating, "Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are speculative at this stage, no decision has been taken about future roles."

