Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially splitting from Prince William and Kate Middleton's charity.

Kensington Palace shared the official news in a statement on Thursday, just one day after a source told ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from The Royal Foundation was set to become official this week. Harry and Meghan are planning to start their own organization.

"The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity," the statement reads. "Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation."

While Harry and Meghan will not work within The Royal Foundation, they are planning to "work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together."

"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," the statement continues. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation, They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better."

As for Kate and William's future charitable efforts, the statement notes, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wish to build on The Foundation’s past successes, continuing programs such as 'Heads Up,' the new mental health campaign delivered in partnership with the FA, 'United for Wildlife,' which runs a global taskforce tackling the illegal wildlife trade, and 'Mentally Healthy Schools,' which supports teachers and staff improve child mental health. They are also developing new initiatives on the environment and support for children and families which The Foundation expects to announce in the coming year."

A source told ET on Wednesday that the split among the royals and individual charities were expected, adding that there were "ongoing discussions about disentangling the finances."

The Royal Foundation was set up by William, Kate and Harry in 2011. Meghan made her first appearance in connection with the organization in February 2018, before officially joining last June following her wedding to Harry.

The split is expected to lead to a reinvigorated debate about a rift between the two couples. However, ET's source says the couples are on better footing than they have been in the past. William and Kate are readying for a "reign change," the source explained, and suitable arrangements are being made for that time.

