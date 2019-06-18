The Royal Foundation may be restructuring.

"We announced earlier this year that The Royal Foundation was reviewing its structures in order to best support Their Royal Highnesses in their future roles and their new households," a spokesperson for The Royal Foundation, which Prince William and Kate Middleton ran alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, told ET on Tuesday. "Any announcement regarding the outcome of this review will be made in due course."

The charity's statement comes after sources told Page Six that the foundation would announce Harry and Meghan's departure on Wednesday following a board meeting. Meghan officially became a part of the foundation last June, following her wedding to Harry. A source previously told ET that, despite rumored tensions, William and Harry wanted "to carry on their mother's charitable legacy."

Harry and Meghan have been seemingly distancing themselves from William and Kate for some time now, with the palace announcing back in March that the pair's own household had been approved by Queen Elizabeth.

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring," the statement read. "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since Their Royal Highness's engagement in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangement for the Duke of Duchess's work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."

"The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace," the statement continued. "The Royal Highness will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen's Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe."

The move that the statement mentioned happened back in March when they relocated to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate. That move further separated them from William and Kate, with whom they previously lived on the same property at Kensington Palace.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move was announced in November, a source told ET that there had "been some tension" between Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, though it wasn't credited for their decision to relocate.

"Meghan and Kate have different interests and lead different lives," the source says.

"Meghan and Harry love the country and their current home at Nottingham Cottage was too small with their expanding family," the source continued, referencing the couple's newborn son, Archie. "The new property will have 10 bedrooms and a nursery as Meghan and Harry grow their family and plenty of room for Meghan's mother, Doria, to spend time with them."

"William and Harry will have different responsibilities in the future as William prepares for his life as the heir to the throne," the source added.

