ET is learning new details on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s expected departure from The Royal Foundation.



A royal source says that the future of the charity, previously headed up by the couple as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be discussed at a board meeting on Wednesday in London. It is likely the foundation will split, with the two couples each having their own individual foundations, the source says, adding that there are currently “ongoing discussions about disentangling the finances.”



One possible reason for the parting of ways is that William and Kate need to be ready for “reign change,” the source explains, and suitable arrangements are being made for that time.



The Royal Foundation was established by William, Kate and Harry in 2011. Meghan has embraced the foundation since marrying Harry, showing her support for the organization with public engagements starting in February 2018.

The split is expected to lead to reinvigorated public debate over a supposed rift between the two couples. However, the source says, the foursome is on better footing than they have been in the past.

"We announced earlier this year that The Royal Foundation was reviewing its structures in order to best support Their Royal Highnesses in their future roles and their new households," a spokesperson for The Royal Foundation told ET on Tuesday. "Any announcement regarding the outcome of this review will be made in due course."



The foundation’s statement comes soon after sources told Page Six that the foundation would announce Harry and Meghan's departure on Wednesday following a board meeting.



ET has also learned that Meghan and Harry will not be attending the Royal Ascot, Britain’s largest horse race, on June 22. There had been some speculation Meghan would make another appearance during her maternity leave. However, the duchess is expected to return to work at the end of the summer, the source says.



See more royal updates down below.

GET MORE DETAILS ON MEGHAN AND HARRY IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy



RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William & Kate's Foundation Is 'Reviewing Its Structure' Amid Reports of Prince Harry & Meghan's Exit

Prince Harry Channels Mom Princess Diana in Speech Against Landmines

Baby Archie Has Helped Mend Prince Harry and Prince William’s Relationship, Source Says

Related Gallery