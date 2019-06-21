Prince William turned 37 on Friday, and while well wishes have flooded in from friends and royal family members, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept their sentiment rather formal.

In a slightly impersonal comment left on a happy photo of Prince William shared by Kensington Palace, the @sussexroyal account simply commented, "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!"

The Kensington Palace photo caption reads, "Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday!" alongside a festive balloon emoji.

The official account of the royal family also shared their own kind words alongside the #HappyBirthdayHRH hashtag, writing, "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne. His Royal Highness undertakes a number of charitable activities and projects, and carries out public and official duties in support of The Queen, in the UK and overseas, alongside The Duchess of Cambridge."

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished Prince Louis a happy first birthday, signing off with "lots of love from both of us, xo," alongside some fun birthday emojis.

Fans immediately took note of the seemingly curt message for William, with one fan stating, "It's your own brother, why the need to be so formal?"

Harry and Meghan's brief birthday message for William comes just a day after it was announced that the royal couple would no longer be affiliated with William and Kate's charity, The Royal Foundation, and would be starting their own organization. Kensington Palace shared the official news in a statement on Thursday, just one day after a source told ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from the charity was set to become official this week.

"The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity," the statement read in part. "Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation."

Harry started the charity with William and Kate in 2011, and Meghan has since showed her support for the foundation. Despite their recent departure, Harry and Meghan intend to "work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together."

While the split has increased public debate over a supposed rift between the two couples, the source told ET that the foursome is on better footing than they have been in the past.

For more on the royal family, watch the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Officially Leave Prince William and Kate’s Charity

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are to Exit Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation

Prince William & Kate's Foundation Is 'Reviewing Its Structure' Amid Reports of Prince Harry & Meghan's Exit

Related Gallery