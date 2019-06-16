Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to christen their son next month, a royal source tells ET.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, and he'll be roughly the age that Prince William and Kate Middleton's younger two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were during their July christenings. Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015, and was christened that year on July 5. Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018, and had his christening on July 9.

Both Louis and his older brother, Prince George, were baptized at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, while Charlotte was christened at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham (where Princess Diana was also christened), so Meghan and Harry have options when it comes to their son's christening.

According to ET's source, the traditional ceremony, which will include the royal Lily font and baptismal water from the River Jordan, is expected to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who baptized Meghan in the Anglican Church shortly before her wedding to Harry. He also oversaw the couple's wedding service.

As for how the new parents are adjusting to life with their baby boy, ET's source says Meghan and Harry are enjoying parenthood, with the help of their new nanny. Meghan is taking maternity leave through the summer, and making "intermittent appearances at family events" while devoting her time to Archie.

Meghan and Harry shared a new photo of their baby boy on Sunday, in honor of the duke's first Father's Day. ET recently learned that Archie's birth has brought Harry and William closer together.

"It's absolutely the case that the brothers did fall out," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET earlier this month. "I was told by a very senior royal source that actually they weren't talking to each other at one point. I certainly think now that Archie is here, it has probably really helped to improve the relationship. William is over-the-moon that his brother is a dad."

