Inside Meghan Markle’s New Life as a Mom: Nannies, New Bling & NDAs

Five weeks after welcoming her first child with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is settling into first-time parenthood -- and that new life as a mom comes with a nanny, an “extensive” non-disclosure agreement and a sparkling new piece of bling, ET has learned.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl says now that Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, has returned home overseas, the 37-year-old California native has the help of a nanny.

“I've heard from very reliable sources that the new nanny who has been appointed by the Sussexes has had to sign quite an extensive non-disclosure agreement,” Nicholl shared.

However, hired help doesn’t mean that the duchess isn’t facing some sleepless nights. “Meghan's been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours,” Nicholl noted. “Apparently he's a hungry little baby.”

Nicholl added that attending to Archie through the night is why Markle may have looked a little weary during her first public post-birth outing on Saturday, during which she attracted some criticism about her appearance.

Rather than rush to the gym like some new moms, the former actress is instead relishing her first weeks of parenthood, Nicholl said.

“Meghan hasn't been hitting the gym -- she hasn't been in any hurry to get back into shape,” she said. “No hard training. No weights. She's enjoying this time -- she's being gentle to herself.”

As for the new bling that observers have noticed on Markle’s finger, Nicholl said it was a sweet gift from Prince Harry.

“Beneath her engagement ring and her wedding band is a new eternity ring,” Nicholl said. “Some people speculated this was a push present, but I think in fact it is a first anniversary present.”

And from their recent first wedding anniversary to their first Father’s Day as a family this weekend, it’s an extra-special time for the royals.

“To mark Father's Day with baby Archie is going to be really special, and if we're lucky, who knows -- we may even get a new glimpse on Instagram,” Nicholl said.

