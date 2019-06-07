It's been one exciting month for new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

With baby Archie a month old, the couple has been "nesting" and enjoying their time as Mommy and Daddy, a royal source tells ET.

The Duke of Sussex is "sharing the parenting duties" with his wife, and the two have settled into a routine with their newborn. Harry is changing diapers and bonding with the newest addition to the family, the source says.

Harry wants to be as "involved as possible," and like every parent he's feeling the effects of the sleepless nights, exhausted but enjoying every minute of it. The source says that baby Archie is "the cutest little thing I've ever seen. They couldn't be happier," adding that Meghan and Harry are also enjoying lovely long walks within the Frogmore grounds as a family.

"Meghan is radiant, taking each day one day at a time," the source shares.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Within the last month, the Sussexes have also been entertaining close friends and family. They've had a regular stream of friends, according to the source, all wanting to wish them well. Harry is "over the moon" and everyone in the family is excited for their happiness.

Friends and family have also showered them with gifts. "Several family members have brought books and cuddly toys" like stuffed animals, the source says.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child together on May 6. Two days later they introduced him to the world during a mini press conference outside their home. That same day, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip met the littlest royal.

Since then, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Charles have also paid a visit to the new parents. Meanwhile, as Meghan continues her maternity leave, the new dad has been busy attending an array of royal events over the last couple of weeks.

The entire royal family is scheduled to attend Saturday's Trooping the Colour parade to honor the queen's birthday. Here's hoping royal fans get another peek at baby Archie.

For more on Harry and Meghan's newborn, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Who Will Be Godparents to Baby Archie? Check Out the Options

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Has 'Gender-Neutral' Flower Named After Him

Prince Charles Meets His Grandson Archie!

Related Gallery