Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby boy continues to make history.

During the the Royal Horticulture Society’s Malvern Spring Festival earlier this month, a yellow chrysanthemum was named "Archie Harrison" in honor of the littlest royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born May 6.

The flower is on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London. According to Country Living, the color yellow was chosen before Archie's arrival to keep it gender neutral.

"We have been keeping our cultivar closely under wraps since the Duchess of Sussex announced her pregnancy last October," Martyn Flint, Manager of Chrysanthemums Direct, told the publication. "We are delighted to mark this momentous occasion and share our congratulations with the new parents their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with our new Chrysanthemum 'Archie Harrison.' We look forward to seeing Chrysanthemum ‘Archie Harrison’ grow and prosper alongside its namesake."

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Archie isn't the only royal to have a flower named after him. Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, Prince Louis, was honored with the violet clematis, and the late Princess Diana was given the pink clematis, while Queen Elizabeth II has a pink rose in her honor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their newborn to the world, and shared his name, on May 8. The proud parents were beaming as they held a short interview at Windsor Castle with their baby in tow.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Meghan gushed about being a new mom. "He has the sweetest temperament."

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A royal source told ET earlier this month that "there was no special meaning behind the name [Archie], the couple just loved it."

"It was such a lovely moment with Her Majesty. Everyone was so touched," the source said. "It's been such a magical time and Meghan and Harry are so incredibly happy."

With regard to a royal title, Mountbatten-Windsor is given to the male descendants in line to the throne who have not been given one.

See more on baby Archie in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Baby Archie's Birth Certificate Revealed

Prince Charles Meets His Grandson Archie!

Prince Harry 'Can’t Imagine' Life Without Baby Archie, 'Absolutely Adores' Meghan Markle's Mom

Related Gallery