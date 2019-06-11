A touching, rare image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is apparently on display at Kensington Palace!

On Tuesday, Harry took a solo trip from his residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to the palace in London, where he met with Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli. In a photo from the meeting, the pair smile casually as they sit together at adjoining couches. However, it's a framed photo of Harry and Meghan behind the visiting dignitary that has fans buzzing.

In the image, the royal redhead cracks a smile while wearing a suit. His wife, and the mother of their newborn son, Archie, is resting a hand on his chest while wearing an off-the-shoulder, light-blue dress. The image's black frame has the couple's monogram and the border features their distinctive signatures.

The photo is part of the series of images taken by Alexi Lubomirski in December 2017 to announce the couple's engagement.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On May 19, the royal couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and on Saturday, the duchess was spotted wearing a special diamond eternity ring, alongside her wedding band and engagement ring, during the Trooping of the Colour parade.

A source told ET that Harry had given her the ring as an anniversary gift, which symbolizes never-ending love and usually is presented to a spouse for an extra-special anniversary.

And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren't the only members of the royal family in the parade on Saturday, which marked Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday. Harry and Meghan rode in the procession with Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also participated in the parade. Naturally, so did the queen, who had her own carriage.

Although Prince Charles and Prince William (alongside his and Kate's three children) appeared with the queen on the palace's balcony to take in the day's festivities, they didn't participate in the procession.

GET MORE ROYAL UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Gifts Meghan Markle a Diamond Ring in Honor of Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Royal Family Wish Prince Philip a Happy 98th Birthday

Meghan Markle Makes First Royal Appearance Since Giving Birth at Trooping the Colour Parade

Related Gallery