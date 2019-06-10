Prince Harry is honoring his grandfather!

On Monday, Prince Philip celebrated his 98th birthday and received well wishes from Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of Harry and Philip laughing, as well as a throwback shot of Philip dancing with Queen Elizabeth II, whom he wed in 1947.

"Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Sir, Grandpa a very Happy 98th Birthday! 🎂," Harry and Meghan captioned the pics.

Likewise, Prince William and Kate Middleton also celebrated The Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared individual shots of themselves laughing with Philip, a pic Philip and the Queen and a photo from the 2016 Trooping of the Colour event.

"Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!" the caption read.

Another one of Philip's grandchildren, Princess Eugenie, also celebrated her grandpa's birthday, sharing throwback pics from Christmas celebrations and a previous Trooping of the Colour parade.

"Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh," Eugenie wrote. "I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now. 🎉🎊🎈"

The royal family's Instagram account also shared a message to the Duke, posting both a recent shot with Harry as well as a throwback pic.

"Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy 98th Birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH The Duke of Edinburgh was born on this day in 1921," the caption read. "In the first picture HRH is pictured at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston’s wedding this year. In the second picture His Royal Highness was photographed in 1953, 66 years ago."

The sweet birthday posts come just days after the royal family officially celebrated the Queen's birthday with the annual Trooping of the Colour parade, though the monarch's actual 93rd birthday was back in April.

The celebration marked Meghan's first public appearance since giving birth to baby Archie in May. A royal source told ET that the new mom wanted to be in attendance as "the Queen’s birthday celebration is a family event. The Duchess of Sussex is still on maternity leave, but this is a family moment with the wider members of the royal family all in attendance."



"This is similar to the Duchess of Cambridge’s maternity leave, where she made a few appearances at family and personal events, like Trooping the Colour, after [Prince] Louis and [Princess] Charlotte’s births, but did not carry out any official duties as a member of the royal family during maternity leave," the source added.

Watch the video below for more on the royal family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Makes First Royal Appearance Since Giving Birth at Trooping the Colour Parade

Queen Elizabeth II Cheerfully Toasts President Trump After He Appears to Break Royal Protocol With Back Pat

Prince Philip Makes Rare Public Appearance with Queen Elizabeth Near Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Home

Related Gallery