Meghan Markle was radiant as she took a break from maternity leave.

The new mom stepped out for her first royal event since giving birth to her and Prince Harry's first child together, baby Archie, last month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked so in love as they rode the carriage during the annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday.

The new mom glowed, wearing a navy Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress and overcoat. She accessorized the ensemble with a matching Noel Stewart hat, navy clutch and stud earrings. As for Harry, the Duke of Sussex looked regal in his black uniform. The couple rode the carriage with Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Meghan and Harry's 1-month-old son, however, was not in attendance for the family affair.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

A royal source tells ET that Meghan wanted to be in attendance as "the Queen’s birthday celebration is a family event. The Duchess of Sussex is still on maternity leave, but this is a family moment with the wider members of the royal family all in attendance."



"This is similar to the Duchess of Cambridge’s maternity leave, where she made a few appearances at family and personal events, like Trooping the Colour, after [Prince] Louis and [Princess] Charlotte’s births, but did not carry out any official duties as a member of the royal family during maternity leave," the source adds.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The annual event brings together over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians to honor Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. The entire royal family, including Prince William and his and Middleton's three children, all step out for the special occasion and reunited at the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Meghan attended her first-ever Trooping the Colour parade last year, wearing a stylish off-the-shoulder custom pale pink Carolina Herrera dress and matching Philip Treacy hat.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

James Devaney/FilmMagic

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child together on May 6, introducing the littlest royal to the world two days later. The proud parents were beaming as they held a short interview at Windsor Castle with their baby in tow.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Meghan gushed about being a new mom. "He has the sweetest temperament."

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While Meghan has been on maternity leave, Harry has continued to tend to his royal duties, attending various royal events over the last couple of weeks.

