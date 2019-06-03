President Donald Trump's first state visit to the U.K. is officially underway.

Trump arrived in London on Monday with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and they viewed an exhibit at Buckingham Palace on the first day of their three-day visit. Prince Harry, as well as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, also attended the exhibit -- which showed items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal Collection -- and Harry was photographed alongside Trump's daughter, Ivanka.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is currently on maternity leave since giving birth to their son, Archie, on May 6.

Earlier in the day, the Trumps happily posed with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, before taking tea at Clarence House.

Of course, POTUS' visit hasn't been without controversy. On Saturday, The Sun published an interview with Trump in which he was asked about Meghan previously saying she would move to Canada if he won the 2016 election. Meghan made the comments during her appearance on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore in May 2016, and she also called him "divisive" and "misogynistic."

"I didn't know that," Trump said when told of the comments. " ... So, what can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty."

On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to deny that he called Meghan "nasty," however, an audio recording of the interview does include his quote, "I didn't know that she was nasty."



Still, Trump also did have nice words for Meghan during the interview.

"I hope that she's OK," he said when told about her being on maternity leave.

"I think it is nice," he added about having an American in the royal family. "I think it is nice and I'm sure she will do excellently. She'll be very good. I hope she does."

A source told ET last week that Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Charles, Camila, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton all plan to meet with the U.S. president during his visit from June 3-5, but Meghan will not be in attendance for any of the scheduled events. During day one of his three-day visit, the president and first lady will attend a state dinner hosted by the queen, the source said, along with a private lunch with Harry.

