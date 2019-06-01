Pride Month is here!

This June 1 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots of 1969 that inspired the creation of Pride month -- and Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, are among the celebrities honoring the LGBTQ community.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Saturday to shine a light on pro-LGBTQ organizations.

"Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we 'proudly' shine a light on PRIDE," their message began. "This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future."



"We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love," the statement concluded.

Perry also shared an inspirational message on her social media accounts.

"💜💙💚💛🧡❤️ Happy Pride Month, my angels! Let us never stop lifting each other up. I see you, and I love you ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜," the "Never Really Over" singer wrote.

The "ME!" songstress also kicked off Pride Month by writing a powerful letter to her Tennessee senator in support of the Equality Act.

"🌈HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!🌈 While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally," she began her lengthy post. "In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations."

See more celebrity messages below.

Happy Pride Month!!!! 🏳‍🌈🏳‍🌈 Love always to all my friends in the LGBTQ+ community!

Get my festive shirt and more pride merch @ https://t.co/pAoAZBILAu 🏳‍🌈🦋 #HappyPride#Pride2019#LoveIsLovepic.twitter.com/EZ9DQgDJiF — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 1, 2019

🏳️‍🌈💕🏳️‍🌈💕HAPPY PRIDE MONTH! LIVE LIFE BY YOUR OWN RULES, LOVE HARDER THAN EVER AND BE YOUR MOST UNAPOLOGETIC SELF. WAVE THAT FLAG EVERY DAMN DAY OF THE YEAR. GOOD MORNING. 🏳️‍🌈💕🏳️‍🌈💕🏳️‍🌈💕🏳️‍🌈💕🏳️‍🌈💕🏳️‍🌈💕 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) June 1, 2019

happy pride month pic.twitter.com/18cQRUt5Gw — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) June 1, 2019

Happy Pride Month, friends. LGBTs have been on the front lines for human and civil rights for the last 50 years, and we’ll continue to fight for equality and dignity for all. We will shine, and we will overcome. Ain’t nothing gonna bring us down. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2019

Happy Pride Month! Keep loving, keep fighting, keep shining, keep sending me videos of you dancing to A Little Bit Alexis at the bars. Proud to be a part of this big, beautiful family. 🌈 — dan levy (@danjlevy) June 1, 2019

Hi! Today is pride month and yes rainbows are so fun but it would also be a really excellent time to donate to the @HRC or the @TrevorProject or any other amazing organization that helps the LGBTQ community. 💖 — laura dreyfuss (@lauradreyfuss) June 1, 2019

🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Happy Pride Month

Always trying to be a better ally and advocate

Much love — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) June 1, 2019

