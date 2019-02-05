Madonna's long time commitment to LGBTQ advocacy will soon be getting some heartfelt recognition.

The Rebel Heart singer is set to be honored with the organization's prestigious Advocate for Change Award at the upcoming 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

"Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community’s greatest ally and it is only fitting to honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD’s biggest event ever," GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release announcing the honor on Tuesday.

"Her music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ people over the years," Ellis added. "Her affirming words and actions have changed countless hearts and minds."

Madonna is only the second ever recipient of the Advocate for Change Award after the honor was bestowed upon former president Bill Clinton in 2013.

According to GLAAD, the "Like A Prayer" songstress' has shown her commitment to advocating for and supporting the LGBTQ community from the very beginning of her career when she donated her time and efforts to perform at AIDS benefit concerts and promote AIDS awareness in a political climate in which discussing the burgeoning epidemic was still controversial.

Madonna has also frequently spoken out against discriminatory laws and anti-LGBTQ practices that have arisen time and again in America and internationally, and has devoted a great deal of her life to promoting tolerance, acceptance and love.

Madonna will accept the honor at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards -- which were founded to honor and recognize media that presents "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives" -- in New York City on May 4.

A full roundup of GLAAD Media Award nominees can be found here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Madonna Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Short Brunette Hairstyle -- See the Pic!

Madonna, Oprah Winfrey and More Remember Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet Mary Oliver

Christina Aguilera Admits She Was Bothered MTV Cut Away From Her 2003 VMAs Kiss With Madonna