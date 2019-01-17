Rest in peace, Mary Oliver.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning poet died on Thursday at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida, of lymphoma, CBS News confirms. She was 83.

Throughout her career, Oliver published more than 15 poetry and essay collections, including poetry books White Pine, West Wind and the anthology Devotions. She was awarded the Pulitzer in 1984 for American Primitive.

Fans quickly took to social media to mourn the poet, including celebs like Madonna, Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and more.

"I Raise A Glass and Shed a tear to the passing of one of my favorite poets...........Mary Oliver. Her words were a bridge from Nature to the Spiritual World................♥️ God Bless You Mary!" Madonna wrote alongside a throwback photo of Oliver.

I Raise A Glass and Shed a tear to the passing of one of my favorite poets...........Mary Oliver. Her words were a bridge from Nature to the Spiritual World................♥️ God Bless You Mary! pic.twitter.com/loT4siZqdO — Madonna (@Madonna) January 17, 2019

Winfrey added, "When it's over, I want to say all my life I was a bride married to amazement.” Mary Oliver. I’ve been soothed, comforted, informed, enhanced by your words. Your life has been a Blessing to the world. #maryoliver." See more reactions below.

“When it's over, I want to say all my life I was a bride married to amazement.” Mary Oliver

I’ve been soothed, comforted, informed, enhanced by your words. Your life has been a Blessing to the world. #maryoliver — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 17, 2019

Thank you, Mary Oliver, for giving so many of us words to live by.



"Tell me, what is it you plan to do

with your one wild and precious life?" — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 17, 2019

Mary Oliver was my favorite poet. Heartbroken to learn of her death. Grateful she gave us what she did with her one wild and precious life. pic.twitter.com/3GJhVAbtMP — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 17, 2019

“It doesn’t have to be blue iris, it can be weeds in a vacant lot.



Just pay attention, then patch a few words together and don’t try to make them elaborate.



This isn’t a contest but the doorway into thanks. A silence in which another voice may speak.”



- Mary Oliver, Praying pic.twitter.com/SHh1EYdU6T — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 17, 2019

Thank you Mary Oliver. You brought light and joy through your poetry to my grandmother and she shared the gift of your work with me. We read “What is the Greatest Gift?” at her memorial. Holding your loved ones in my heart and prayers. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 17, 2019

Hollywood has mourned the deaths of several legends over the last few months, including director Penny Marshall. Watch below.

