Madonna, Oprah Winfrey and More Remember Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet Mary Oliver
Rest in peace, Mary Oliver.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning poet died on Thursday at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida, of lymphoma, CBS News confirms. She was 83.
Throughout her career, Oliver published more than 15 poetry and essay collections, including poetry books White Pine, West Wind and the anthology Devotions. She was awarded the Pulitzer in 1984 for American Primitive.
Fans quickly took to social media to mourn the poet, including celebs like Madonna, Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and more.
"I Raise A Glass and Shed a tear to the passing of one of my favorite poets...........Mary Oliver. Her words were a bridge from Nature to the Spiritual World................♥️ God Bless You Mary!" Madonna wrote alongside a throwback photo of Oliver.
Winfrey added, "When it's over, I want to say all my life I was a bride married to amazement.” Mary Oliver. I’ve been soothed, comforted, informed, enhanced by your words. Your life has been a Blessing to the world. #maryoliver." See more reactions below.
