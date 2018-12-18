Penny Marshall Dead at 75

Comedian and director Penny Marshall has died.

A rep for Marshall tells ET that Marshall passed away at her home in the Hollywood Hills, California, on Monday night. Her cause of death was complications from diabetes.

She was 75.

"Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," Marshall's family said in a statement to TMZ, who was first to report the news. "Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family."

Marshall shot to fame with playing Laverne on the sitcom Laverne & Shirley, a spinoff of Happy Days. At the encouragement of her brother, late director Garry Marshall, she later went on to direct such classics as 1988's Big and 1992's A League of Their Own, both starring Tom Hanks. Big was the first film directed by a woman to gross over $100 million.

Marshall was previously married to Rob Reiner and also dated singer Art Garfunkel. She is survived by daughter Tracy from her first marriage to Michael Henry.

ET spoke to Marshall in November 2016, when she talked about her relationship with her brother Garry.

"My brother gave me a life," she told her nephew, Scott -- Garry's director son -- who was interviewing her for ET at the time. "It's not many people who have a brother who give them a life. He gave me a life and I appreciate it and I tried to not let him down."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Penny Marshall Opens Up About Late Brother Garry Marshall: 'He Gave Me a Life'

Penny Marshall Reflects on Past Abortion

Penny Marshall Candid on Cancer Scare & 'L&S' Feud

Related Gallery







