Madonna Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Short Brunette Hairstyle -- See the Pic!
Madonna, is that you?
It seems as if the 60-year-old "Papa Don't Preach" singer is switching up her look, as she posted a photo of herself to Instagram on Friday sporting a much different hairstyle than the long, blonde locks she's had for years.
"But what if...................😍 #photobomb," she captioned a photo of the new brunette pixie cut. The photo -- which included an appearance by one of Madonna's daughters -- earned big compliments from fans. However, it seems the look might be temporary, given the table of wigs seen in the background.
Madonna's hair isn't the only thing making headlines lately. The pop icon recently spoke out after rumors circulated online that she had gotten butt implants.
"Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval..................😂. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!!" she wrote on Instagram after photos of her alleged new posterior were posted on social media. Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination."
See more on Madonna in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Madonna Responds To Butt-Implant Speculation
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Dress at Fashion Event
Cher Reveals There's One Diva She Would Never Duet With