Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Dress at Fashion Event
Lourdes Leon is channeling her mom Madonna's edgy, rebellious style!
The 22-year-old brunette stunned in a sheer white dress at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event on Monday evening at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. The frothy tulle number by LUAR, designed by Latino designer Raul Lopez, was paired with long, white coin purse earrings, matching sandals and a snakeskin print bag.
Leon showed off her bod in the sexy, see-through frock with her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail.
The evening celebrated the winners of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, a program that supports emerging designers to grow in the industry, with a star-studded dinner and fashion show. Pyer Moss took home the grand prize of $400,000, while Bode and Jonathan Cohen were awarded the runner-up prize of $150,000 each.
Emily Blunt in Khaite
Karlie Kloss in Brandon Maxwell
Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour in Michael Kors Collection
Justine Skye in Prabal Gurung
Dylan Sprouse
Aly Raisman in custom Tanya Taylor
Chanel Iman in Ji Oh
Paloma Elsesser in Altuzarra
