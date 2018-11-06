Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Dress at Fashion Event

Lourdes Leon is channeling her mom Madonna's edgy, rebellious style!

The 22-year-old brunette stunned in a sheer white dress at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event on Monday evening at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. The frothy tulle number by LUAR, designed by Latino designer Raul Lopez, was paired with long, white coin purse earrings, matching sandals and a snakeskin print bag.

Leon showed off her bod in the sexy, see-through frock with her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail.

The evening celebrated the winners of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, a program that supports emerging designers to grow in the industry, with a star-studded dinner and fashion show. Pyer Moss took home the grand prize of $400,000, while Bode and Jonathan Cohen were awarded the runner-up prize of $150,000 each.

Peek the rest of the celeb guests who attended the stylish soiree.

John Lamparski/WireImage

Emily Blunt in Khaite

John Lamparski/WireImage

Karlie Kloss in Brandon Maxwell

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour in Michael Kors Collection

John Lamparski/WireImage

Justine Skye in Prabal Gurung

John Lamparski/WireImage

Dylan Sprouse

John Lamparski/WireImage

Aly Raisman in custom Tanya Taylor

John Lamparski/WireImage

Chanel Iman in Ji Oh

John Lamparski/WireImage

Paloma Elsesser in Altuzarra

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

