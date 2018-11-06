Fashion

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Dress at Fashion Event

Lourdes Leon at CFDA event
Lourdes Leon is channeling her mom Madonna's edgy, rebellious style! 

The 22-year-old brunette stunned in a sheer white dress at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event on Monday evening at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. The frothy tulle number by LUAR, designed by Latino designer Raul Lopez, was paired with long, white coin purse earrings, matching sandals and a snakeskin print bag. 

Leon showed off her bod in the sexy, see-through frock with her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail. 

The evening celebrated the winners of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, a program that supports emerging designers to grow in the industry, with a star-studded dinner and fashion show. Pyer Moss took home the grand prize of $400,000, while Bode and Jonathan Cohen were awarded the runner-up prize of $150,000 each. 

Peek the rest of the celeb guests who attended the stylish soiree. 

Lourdes Leon at CFDA event
Emily Blunt in Khaite 

Emily Blunt at CFDA event
Karlie Kloss in Brandon Maxwell

Karlie Kloss CFDA event
Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour in Michael Kors Collection

Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour CFDA event
Justine Skye in Prabal Gurung

Justine Skye CFDA event
Dylan Sprouse 

Dylan Sprouse CFDA event
Aly Raisman in custom Tanya Taylor

Aly Raisman at CFDA event
Chanel Iman in Ji Oh

Chanel Iman CFDA event
Paloma Elsesser in Altuzarra

Paloma Elsesser CFDA event
