8 Celebrity-Beloved Latinx Designers You Need to Know

A-listers have access to pretty much every designer piece they'd like, and in turn, we get to discover the fashion-forward brands they're wearing. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting the Latinx talents that create stunning clothes and accessories worn by stars including Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle and Rihanna.

Giannina Azar

The Dominican-Lebanese designer is responsible for many of J.Lo's show-stopping ensembles. Glitzy embellishments and fringe are key in her designs rendered in bodysuits, gowns and minis, which are perfect for the performer's Las Vegas "All I Have" residency shows. Thalia and Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino are also fans.

Johanna Ortiz

The Colombian creative has won the hearts of fashion girls aplenty, including Jessica Biel, Beyonce and Mandy Moore. Her designs boast stunning floral prints, statement ruffles and voluminous yet flattering silhouettes that read both ultra-feminine and forward.

Gabriela Artigas

The LA-based jewelry designer, who grew up in Mexico City, is known for modern, refined, sculptural baubles with a touch of edge made for everyday wear. Meghan Markle was spotted wearing her Triple Shooting Star earrings earlier this year.

Fernando Garcia

The Dominican talent is currently co-creative director with Laura Kim at Oscar de la Renta, returning to the brand in 2016 after working with the late designer from 2009 until co-launching buzzy brand Monse (also celeb-loved) with Kim in 2015. A slew of celebs including Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Emily Blunt, Blake Lively and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan has donned his creations for the iconic line on major red carpets.

Raul Lopez

The self-taught Dominican designer grew up in Brooklyn, and his cool, urban attitude with the influence of the NYC ballroom scene and Latinx culture shows in his line Luar. Worn by trendsetters Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Solange, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist celebrates gender fluidity via his unconventional construction and futuristic aesthetic.

Lazaro Hernandez

The other half of fashion's beloved brand Proenza Schouler, alongside Jack McCollough, Cuban talent Hernandez originally helms from Miami. His directional designs have been a longtime favorite of the style set from Kate Bosworth to Sienna Miller. The duo recently returned to showing at New York Fashion Week after a stint in Paris for the last two seasons.

Gabriela Hearst

This Uruguayan-born designer grew up on her family's ranch (which she now heads its operations) before heading to New York to pursue fashion. She launched her luxe label in 2015 and her chic, elegant take on equestrian-inspired, polished wardrobe staples and the consistently waitlisted Nina Bag has been occupying many stars' closets including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lady Gaga, Gabrielle Union and Amal Clooney.

Alexandre Birman

The Brazilian footwear designer's collection is an essential for red carpet events -- notably his heeled sandals with signature tie straps, which complements any ensemble. The lower height versions are great for off-duty days, too, as seen on Jenna Dewan multiple times.

