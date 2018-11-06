Hailey Baldwin Sparkles at Her Holiday Collection Launch Party

Hailey Baldwin is blindingly beautiful for her solo appearance!

The model, who recently tied the knot with Justin Bieber, arrived at the launch party of her new holiday collection with affordable e-tailer PrettyLittleThing at Catch LA in West Hollywood.

The blonde stunned in a silver glittery cinched jacket and wide-leg trouser with oversized hoop earrings, layered necklaces, including her J charm design and metallic pumps.

Brimming with sequins and diamante, the PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin collection is begging to be worn come holiday party season. From matching sets to sexy dresses to accessories, the show-stopping line will have you sparkling all night long.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Shop Baldwin's exact pantsuit and the rest of our favorite pieces from the collection below.

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Tie Waist Jacket $45, Silver High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers $38

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Sequin Wrap Over Midaxi Dress $75

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Cream Midi Faux Fur Collar Coat $105

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Puff Sleeve Frill Hem Wrap Dress $45

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Sequin Strappy Bralet $30, Silver Sequin High Waisted Flare Trousers $68

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Sequin Cowl Neck Tassel Hem Midi Dress $75

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Plus Silver Sequin Twist Front Dress $68

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Diamante Chainmail Pouch $35

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Diamante Chainmail Square Earrings $15

PrettyLittleThings

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Jewel Diamante Heel $45

For more on Baldwin, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Has a New Face Tattoo -- And Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Got One to Match

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Skip Halloween Festivities to Attend Church Service

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Spend Quality Time With His Mom