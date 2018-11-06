Fashion

Hailey Baldwin Sparkles at Her Holiday Collection Launch Party

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Hailey Baldwin 1280
Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Hailey Baldwin is blindingly beautiful for her solo appearance! 

The model, who recently tied the knot with Justin Bieber, arrived at the launch party of her new holiday collection with affordable e-tailer PrettyLittleThing at Catch LA in West Hollywood. 

The blonde stunned in a silver glittery cinched jacket and wide-leg trouser with oversized hoop earrings, layered necklaces, including her J charm design and metallic pumps. 

Brimming with sequins and diamante, the PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin collection is begging to be worn come holiday party season. From matching sets to sexy dresses to accessories, the show-stopping line will have you sparkling all night long. 

Hailey Baldwin at PrettyLittleThing launch party
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin at PrettyLittleThing party
Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Shop Baldwin's exact pantsuit and the rest of our favorite pieces from the collection below. 

Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing silver suit
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Tie Waist Jacket $45, Silver High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers $38

Hailey Baldwin sequin dress
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Sequin Wrap Over Midaxi Dress $75

Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing white coat
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Cream Midi Faux Fur Collar Coat $105

Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing wrap dress
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Puff Sleeve Frill Hem Wrap Dress $45

Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing crop top and pants
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Sequin Strappy Bralet $30, Silver Sequin High Waisted Flare Trousers $68

Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing dress
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Sequin Cowl Neck Tassel Hem Midi Dress $75

Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing sequin dress
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Plus Silver Sequin Twist Front Dress $68

PrettyLittleThing silver pouch
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Diamante Chainmail Pouch $35

PrettyLittleThing earrings
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Diamante Chainmail Square Earrings $15

PrettyLittleThings shoes
PrettyLittleThings

PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin Silver Jewel Diamante Heel $45

For more on Baldwin, see below:

Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About 'Incredible' Husband Justin Bieber

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Has a New Face Tattoo -- And Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Got One to Match

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Skip Halloween Festivities to Attend Church Service

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Spend Quality Time With His Mom

 