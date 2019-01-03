Madonna is clapping back at her critics!



On Thursday, the hitmaker took to Instagram to respond to rampant online speculation that she’s had surgery to enhance her derriere. Wearing all black, the 60-year-old songstress took the stage at The Stonewall Inn, an LGBTQ landmark in NYC, to perform alongside her 13-year-old son David on New Year’s Eve. However, the next day, photos and video surfaced highlighting her seemingly oversized posterior, igniting a myriad of responses, which she decided to shut down.



“Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval,” she captioned a festive photo of herself from the night. “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019... Its Going to Be an amazing Year!!”

did you send your surgeon’s number to madonna for her butt surgery @TrinityTheTuckpic.twitter.com/Y4TcTyskmh — FEIM (@FeimM_) January 1, 2019

Perhaps no one is more adept at navigating controversies as Madonna is, who, last August, caused another stir with her unorthodox tribute to fellow songstress Aretha Franklin at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Throughout her time on stage, she rarely mentioned Franklin, who died the week prior at age 76 from pancreatic cancer. Instead, Madonna spoke about her own career and experiences. Naturally, this led to an intense backlash among viewers, prompting the "Material Girl" singer to defend her words.



“And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin!” she captioned a photo from the glitzy evening. “I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment.”



“Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” she concluded.

Me: It's weird that #Madonna is doing a tribute to Aretha Franklin, but what's the worst that could happen?



Madonna: pic.twitter.com/DvfueYKgCu — Brittany Stephanis (@bmstephanis) August 21, 2018

