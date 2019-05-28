Looks like President Donald Trump won't be meeting Meghan Markle when he travels to the U.K. next week.

A source tells ET that Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camila, Prince William and Kate Middleton all plan to meet with the U.S. president during his State visit June 3-5, but the Duchess of Sussex will not be in attendance for any of the scheduled events.

During day one of his three-day visit, Trump and his wife, Melania, will attend a State dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth, the source says, along with a private lunch with Prince Harry.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Meghan, who just gave birth to son Archie earlier this month, has made a statement about why the former Suits star is skipping out on Trump's visit. However, in an interview on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore in May 2016, she famously criticized the then president-elect, calling him "divisive" and "misogynistic."

Talking about what she would do if he were elected president, Meghan said she would probably "just stay in Canada," where Suits was filmed. "It's really the moment I go," she said. "Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it."

"You're not just voting for a woman if it's Hillary because she's a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world that he's painting," she added.

At the time, the duchess also posted pics in support of Hillary Clinton during the Democratic National Convention on her now-deleted Instagram page and encouraged her followers to vote. Since becoming a royal after marrying Prince Harry last June, however, Meghan must now abide by several rules, one of which strongly discourages royals from voicing their opinions about controversial and political topics.

