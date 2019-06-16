Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found a way to make Father's Day extra special for their devoted fandom -- by gifting them a new image of baby Archie.

On Sunday morning, a new black-and-white photo was posted on the couple's Instagram account featuring the nearly six-week-old baby clutching his father's finger as the doting dad holds him in his lap. Little Archie still has only a thin wisp of hair as he peers at the camera in the image.

"Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex," the photo was captioned, acknowledging the important occasion for the prince.

Although this isn't the first image released of the newest addition to the royal family, it is the first to offer a clear look at his face since his unveiling to the world in May.

Shortly after his debut, the couple marked Mother's Day by sharing a photo of Archie's feet resting in his mother's hand. In the background was a bed of forget-me-nots, Princess Diana's favorite flower.

Earlier this month, a royal insider provided ET with some insight on how Harry and Meghan are "sharing the parenting duties" as they settle into parenthood. According to ET's source, Harry is as "involved as possible" in caring for his first child, which naturally involves some sleepless nights at Frogmore Cottage, the couple's home in Windsor.

The insider added that visitors have brought books and cuddly toys for Archie, who is "the cutest little thing I've ever seen." "They couldn't be happier... Meghan is radiant, taking each day one day at a time."

Last week, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that the newborn has played an integral role in helping Harry and his older brother, Prince William, mend their once-fraying relationship.

"It's absolutely the case that the brothers did fall out," Nicholl said. "I was told by a very senior royal source that actually they weren't talking to each other at one point. I certainly think now that Archie is here, it has probably really helped to improve the relationship. William is over-the-moon that his brother is a dad."

She continued: "[Father's Day] is going to be a really important day for Prince Harry. He waited for a very long time to become a father. There were moments when he feared he would never become a dad. So to mark Father's Day with Baby Archie is going to be really special, and if we're lucky, who knows, we may even get a glimpse of the new prince on Instagram."

Looks like fans got their wish!

See more details on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their first child down below.

GET MORE ROYAL UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry, Andy Cohen and More First-Time Dads Who Are Celebrating Their First Father's Day

Baby Archie Has Helped Mend Prince Harry and Prince William’s Relationship, Source Says

Prince Harry Shares a Hug With Rita Ora After the Pals Reunite at Sentebale Concert: Pics!

Related Gallery