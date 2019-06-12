Prince Harry is reuniting with a friend!

On Monday night, the Duke of Sussex attended the Sentebale Audi Concert at Hampton Court Palace, where he caught up with British singer Rita Ora. Harry and Rita, who were most recently photographed ahead of BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards in 2017, both looked delighted to see each other, with Harry quickly leaning in to offer Rita a hug.

The Duke looked dapper in a blue blazer, white button-down shirt and grey pants, while Ora opted for a white minidress that was printed with images of angels. The pair chatted amicably and were seen laughing with Rita's mom, Vera Sahatciu. The "Let You Love Me" singer later changed into a black fringed look for her performance.

Following the event, Rita took to Instagram to gush over her experience at the charity event.

"Thank you so much @sentebale and Hampton Court for having me last night!!" she wrote. "It was amazing to see the Duke of Sussex again and it was such an honour to perform and to show my support for the wonderful work Sentabale does helping young people affected by HIV in Southern Africa. ❤️"

Last February, ET caught up with Rita, where she spoke highly about both Harry and getting to attend his then-upcoming nuptials to Meghan Markle.

"He’s, like, the cool, fun prince, do you know what I mean? All my friends are like, since we've been growing up, it’s like, we wanna hang out with Harry. 'Cause in our culture, it’s like Prince Harry is untouchable. You know, it’s a real thing," she said at the time. "Of course I kept it respectful, and I’m respectful of his wedding, which I think is gonna be so fun. I’m crazy, you know, I do love the royal family. I love everything about them."

"It’s really nice to see him happy and everything making sense," she continued of his relationship with Meghan, who recently welcomed the couple's first child, Archie. "But as a kid, everyone wanted to hang out with Harry, ‘cause he was the fun one."

Harry attended, and gave a speech during, the charity concert for Sentebale, the organization he founded with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi.

According to information released by the royal communications office, Sentebale hosts monthly Saturday clubs and residential week-long camps that deliver psychosocial support to children living with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Funds raised from this concert will help Sentebale to continue to aid many more young people in southern Africa, giving them hope and opportunity for the future.

In addition to Rita and Harry, celebs including Tom Hardy, James Norton, Gemma Arterton and Rosamund Pike attended the concert.

When he's not attending star-studded charity events, Harry's gearing up to celebrate his first Father's Day with Archie, who's just over one month old. Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that the family's Father Day celebrations are likely to "be very low-key."

"They celebrated Meghan's first Mother's Day quietly in the grounds of Frogmore. She released that beautiful picture of Archie's little feet. It wouldn't surprise me at all if they celebrated with another picture on Instagram," Nicholl said. "This is going to be a really important day for Prince Harry. He waited for a very long time to become a father. There were moments when he feared he would never become a dad. So, to mark Father's Day with baby Archie is going to be really special, and if we're lucky, who knows, we may even get a glimpse of the new prince on Instagram."

Watch the video below for more on the Sussex family.

