Prince Harry is already thinking about how to be a great role model for his son, Archie.

During the Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit (an event honoring his late mother, Princess Diana), the Duke of Sussex delivered a speech in which he opened up about caring for his first child with wife Meghan Markle.

"I'm struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realize that someone looks up to them, that -- for that person -- you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful," said Harry. "Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps."

"But it's not just my role as a father that shows me that; it's in the people I see every day that don't realize how inspirational they are to those watching," he continued. "From small acts of kindness to large measures of character -- each move that we make matters, especially when we don't think anyone is watching. That is when our true character comes to light."

Later in the speech, he also brought up his beloved mom, who tragically died in August 1997.

"My mother, Princess Diana, was a role model to so many, without realizing the impact she would have on so many lives," Harry explained. "You don't have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model. In fact, it's equally valuable if you're not because it's more relatable."

"Being a role model and mentor can help heal the wounds of your own past and create a better future for someone else," he added. "As proven by today's inspirational youth, and many of the stories we've heard this afternoon, the impact of a mentor has the power to make society richer, happier, kinder and more aligned."

Harry seems to be adoring parenthood so far! The 34-year-old royal celebrated his first Father's Day last month, after welcoming baby Archie to the world on May 6. Harry made the day extra special by sharing a sweet pic of the newborn to his and Meghan's joint Instagram page, Sussex Royal.

"Happy Father's Day!" the post read. "And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex! © SussexRoyal."

A royal source tells ET that Meghan and Harry are planning to christen Archie sometime in July. That means he'll be roughly the age that Prince William and Kate Middleton's younger two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were during their July christenings. Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015, and was christened that year on July 5. Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018, and had his christening on July 9.

The source adds that it will be a traditional ceremony, expected to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who baptized Meghan in the Anglican Church shortly before her wedding to Harry. The service will also include the royal Lily font and baptismal water from the River Jordan, according to our source.

As we patiently wait to see photos from the christening, hear more on the royal family in the video below.

