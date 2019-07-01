Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want only the best for Baby Archie!

ET has learned that Meghan and Harry have been trying to find a nanny who is the perfect fit for Archie, their 2-month-old son.

While the first two caregivers didn't work out, ET has learned that the couple has found someone they hope to keep long-term. The nanny is British and is not living full-time with the couple.

Last month, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that the then-nanny to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "had to sign quite an extensive nondisclosure agreement."

Despite the help with Archie from nannies, Nicholl told ET that Meghan has "been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours."

"Apparently he's a hungry little baby," Nicholl added.

Ahead of Archie's May birth, ET learned that Meghan and Harry had recruited a reputable London agency to assist them in find them a nanny to help raise their child.

The source noted that the royal couple weren't opposed to an American nanny and simply wanted "what's best for their child."

The nanny news comes shortly ahead of Archie's christening, which, a source told ET, is scheduled to take place this weekend. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will be on hand for the occasion, though Queen Elizabeth will not attend due to a prior engagement, the source said.

According to the source, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who married the couple and has become "close to Meghan after her baptism," will preside over the ceremony next weekend.

The ceremony is expected to take place in a private chapel near St George’s Chapel, where the couple were married and Harry was christened in 1984. Archie will follow royal tradition by wearing the replica christening gown worn by royal children and will be baptized with holy water from the River Jordan using the silver Lily font.

Watch the video below for more on the royal family.

