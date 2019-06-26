Meghan Markle is a supportive friend to her close pal, tennis pro Serena Williams.

A source tells ET that the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex is expected to take a break from her maternity leave to watch Williams compete at Wimbledon this year, which starts on July 1. Meghan gave birth to her first child with husband Prince Harry, son Archie, on May 6.

According to the source, the only thing that could keep Meghan from attending the annual tennis tournament is if "the baby keeps her home last minute."

Since debuting Archie to a small group of reporters in May, Meghan has laid low from the public eye. She made her first and only royal appearance so far since giving birth on June 8, when she attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade alongside Harry and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as well as her stepmother-in-law, Camilla. A royal source told ET at the time that Meghan wanted to be in attendance given the event was a family celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.

"The Duchess of Sussex is still on maternity leave, but this is a family moment with the wider members of the royal family all in attendance," the source explained.

Meanwhile, Meghan and 37-year-old Kate -- also a big tennis fan -- memorably made their first ever solo outing together at Wimbledon last July, when they watched the Ladies' Single Final match between Williams and Angelique Kerber. Williams ended up losing the match to Kerber.

For more on Meghan and 37-year-old Williams' close friendship, which includes the athlete planning Meghan's New York City baby shower in February and Meghan seeking mom advice from Williams, watch the video below:

