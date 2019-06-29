Duchess in the dugout!

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance with husband Prince Harry on Saturday, when the royal couple attended the first-ever regular season Major League Baseball game in London, played at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Markle rocked a belted black Stella McCartney dress, while Harry opted for his Invictus Games polo as the couple visited with players from both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, who are facing off in the event.

The couple was there for more than just peanuts and Cracker Jacks, as well. Harry's Invictus Games Foundation is the charity partner for the MLB London Series.

Meghan is accompanying Harry for all of today’s activities:

- Meeting the @RedSox and @Yankees in their clubhouses

- A reception with former UK and US @WeAreInvictus competitors

- Accompaning the competitors as they throw out the first pitch

- Watching the #LondonSeries game! pic.twitter.com/mu8b3LRXiY — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 29, 2019

Fitting, after bringing an American into the royal family, Harry would bring America's pastime to the U.K. as well!

While both teams happily welcomed the couple, the Yankees wasted no time trying to turn their 1-month old baby into a fan, presenting the duke and duchess with a personalized "Archie" jersey.

This isn't the only time Markle will be stepping out in the coming days after she and Harry welcomed Archie on May 6. She's also expected to turn up at Wimbledon to watch her friend, Serena Williams, compete in the international tennis tournament in early July.

