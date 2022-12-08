People have been drawing parallels between the late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, for years, and now it seems Diana's son, Prince Harry, agrees with them. Volume I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday, and in it, Harry discusses his mother at length, even comparing her to his wife.

"So much of what Meghan is and how she is is so similar to my mom," Harry says as video of Meghan and Archie plays with cuts of Diana with her sons. "She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."

Netflix

Netflix

Harry also talks about the pressure members of the royal family often feel when choosing their partner.

"I think, for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with," Harry says without directly naming names. "The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart."

Harry notes that Diana made "most," "if not all" of her decisions with her heart.

"And I am my mother's son," he says, highlighting his decision to marry Meghan despite potential backlash from his family or the public.

A disclaimer was included at the beginning of the docuseries, noting that members of the royal family declined to comment on the content of the series.

However, a source close to the royal family tells ET, “That is incorrect. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment on the content of the series," adding "[The Palace] is not aware of any such approach for comment."

In the docuseries, the couple also share touching footage of a young Archie, now 3, looking at a framed portrait of Diana in their home.

Netflix

Meghan, holding the little boy, says, "That's your Grandma Diana," as Archie reaches out to touch the image in a tender moment.

Volume I of Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix, while volume II is set to be released on Dec. 15.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Princess Diana With Piece of Jewelry at Ripple of Hope Award Gala This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Meghan Markle Recalls First Meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account Revealed in New Docuseries

Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana With Special Piece of Jewelry

Related Gallery