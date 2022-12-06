Meghan Markle just gave a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law. Meghan, who attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala Tuesday evening alongside Prince Harry, sported a special piece of jewelry previously belonging to Princess Diana.

Bringing the glam in a white off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit, Meghan paired the dress with a black clutch and matching black heels, but it was that beautiful blue ring that really stood out. It's not the first time Meghan's worn the gem either. She previously sported the stunner during her wedding reception.

A Kensington Palace official confirmed to ET at the time that the aquamarine ring belonged to Diana, and was gifted to Meghan by Harry on their wedding day.

Diana was photographed wearing the ring at a fundraising event for Christie's just weeks before her tragic death in August 1997. She also was photographed wearing it in Australia the previous year.

The bright, emerald-cut ring was unmissable in photos taken during Harry and Meghan's special day, as the happy bride waved to well-wishers while she and the Duke of Sussex departed for their private second reception.

The ring proved to be the perfect accessory for Tuesday evening, which marked a special moment for Harry and Meghan, as they were honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award which recognized their human rights work in mental health, racial injustice, and their social impact through the Archewell Foundation.

The duke and duchess made their arrival in NYC on Monday. The couple, who are parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, touched down at JFK airport via private jet. Upon landing, the duo showed off their airport style as they got into an SUV.

Harry wore a white button-down shirt with black pants as he held on to a backpack, while Meghan rocked an all-black look with chic sunglasses.

Meghan and Harry’s honor comes just days ahead of the release of their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

