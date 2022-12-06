Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the Big Apple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in New York City on Monday, ahead of the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were snapped showing off their cozy travel style as they arrived via private jet at JFK. Harry wore a white button-down shirt with black pants as he held on to a backpack.

Meghan rocked an all-black look with chic sunglasses. The pair are in town to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award on Tuesday, which will honor their human rights work in mental health, racial injustice, and their social impact through the Archewell Foundation.

During an interview with Spanish news site El Confidencial's Vanitatis magazine, Kerry Kennedy shared why she believed the duke and duchess were deserving of the honor.

"They went to the oldest institution in U.K. history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health," Kennedy, who serves as the president of her father’s namesake organization, said.

"They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it. They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn't live with themselves if they didn't question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step."

The pair’s trip comes after Meghan appeared in Indianapolis last week for the Women's Fund of Central Indiana event. During the event, the Archetypes host moderated a discussion for the organization, whose mission is to invest in the lives of women and girls in the state.

Harry and Meghan’s arrival in NYC comes three days ahead of the release of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. The docuseries will be comprised of six episodes released in two parts and will show their side "of their high-profile love story."

