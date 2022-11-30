Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Off in Ping Pong for Invictus Games 2023 Teaser
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept it friendly -- maybe even a bit flirty! -- when a game of ping pong was on the line.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced off in a game of ping pong for the official trailer for the 2023 Invictus Games, slated for Sept. 9-16, 2023, in Düsseldorf, Germany. In the trailer, a slew of supremely talented athletes parade into an empty stadium, with a ping pong table at center court.
In the black-and-white video, some of the best athletes show off their skills, and even Harry gets into the mix but very quickly realizes the athletes are on another level. In the waning seconds of the trailer, a woman's hand donning a giant diamond ring can be seen grabbing a paddle, prompting Harry to let out a wide grin.
Meghan's face is then finally shown and she motions him as if "OK, let's do this," and all with a big smile on her face. Harry then takes a swing at the first serve before the trailer comes to an end. The Opening Ceremony will take place at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf.
The international sporting event gives wounded, sick or injured servicemen and women a chance to compete in various sporting activities and was founded by Harry.
The trailer comes just seven months after the 2022 Invictus Games concluded in The Hague, Netherlands. Prior to their arrival in The Hague, the couple made a pit stop at Windsor Castle to pay Queen Elizabeth a visit.
This year, the couple poured on some serious PDA at the games, where they celebrated the resilience of the athletes and recognized members of the Ukraine team. The Invictus Games is special, not just because Harry founded the games, but also because it's where Harry and Meghan made their public debut as a couple in 2017, when the event was held in Toronto.
The then-actress arrived hand-in-hand with her beau and watched the wheelchair tennis match. The couple was casual and showed little PDA during the match. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, also attended the closing ceremony.
